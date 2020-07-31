Pittman, Patricia Ann

June 5, 1964 - July 26, 2020 Patricia Ann Pittman, 56, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born in Norton, Va., June 5, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Martin Collins and Ruby Kelley Collins. Patricia was a member of TGIF Ministries. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by her family. Patricia is survived by her husband, William Terry Pittman; daughters, Alicia Pittman of Morganton and Jessica Haqq (Shalaby) of Newton; grandchildren, Noah, Sincere, and Khalil Haqq; brother, Samuel M. Collins Jr.; sisters, Kathy Craft, Samantha Hamby, and Linda Ketron; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Gragg. The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at Forest Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Ray Hightower officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
