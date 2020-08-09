Pons, Leon Albert "Duck"

8/20/1929 - 8/2/2020 Leon Albert Pons "Duck", 90, of Valdese, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Born August 20, 1929, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Emmanuel Pons and Mary Frank. In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Betty Bravard Pons; brother, Eugene Pons; grandfather, John Pons; and son-in-law, Jerry Wright. He was a lifelong member of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church, in Rutherford College. In his early years, Leon was a devoted and inspiring athlete. While attending Valdese High School he learned the skills of football coached by his mentor and friend, Frank Barger, later known as "Barger Boys". He then played wingback at Lenoir- Rhyne College for the legendary Coach Stasavich. After leaving Lenoir- Rhyne College he enlisted with the U.S. Army, where he was based in Korea. After returning from Korea he worked at Valdese Manufacturing as a maintenance engineer for 35 years. He enjoyed golf and traveling with his wife, Betty, after retirement. He was an avid fan of the Duke Blue Devils, Boston Red Sox and the University of Tennessee Volunteers. The Green Bay Packers were always on Sunday TV. Leon is survived by his son, David Pons and wife, Penny, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; daughter, Susan Pons-Wright of Valdese; niece, Nancy Young and husband, Gene, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; great-nephew, Justin Young and wife, Lynn; great-great-niece, Joclyn Young of Murrells Inlet S.C.; great-niece, Hillary Young-Kline and husband, Scott; great-great-nephew, Holden Webb of Lake James; brother-in-law, Richard Bravard of Rutherford College; sister-in-law, Ruby Pons of Valdese; special friends, Kenny Miller of Murrells Inlet S.C., and Mark Childers of Rutherford College. Memorials can be made to Waldensian Presbyterian Church Food Ministry, in Valdese; and Wright's Food Pantry in, Rutherford College. A service with military honors honoring Leon Albert Pons will be held at a later date. Grand Strand Funeral Home 9020 Frontage Road Murrells Inlet SC 29576
