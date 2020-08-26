Poteat, Kent Fulton

October 30, 1953 - August 23, 2020 Kent Fulton Poteat, 66, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Born in Burke County, Oct. 30, 1953, he was the son of the late Gerald Fulton Poteat and Mozelle Ann Cooper Poteat. Kent was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Poteat is survived by his son, Malachi Poteat; and a nephew, Kelly Fulton Poteat. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Wayne and Linda. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
