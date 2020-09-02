Powell, Bobby Lee

May 20, 1942 - August 31, 2020 Bobby Lee Powell, 78, of Morganton, went to his Heavenly Home Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Mission Hospital, after a brief illness. Born May 20, 1942, he was the son of the late Roby and Mary Powell. Bobby retired from Drexel Heritage. Bobby is survived by his wife of 31 years, Roxie Shuping Powell; son, David Powell (Helen); daughters, Dana Felter, Donna Davis, Deana Medlin; stepsons, Barry Powell, Terry Powell, Kelly Powell; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; canine companions, Sassie and Sweetie; and sister, Virginia Deal. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by three brothers; and one grandson. A private family service will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
