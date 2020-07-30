Propst Jr., Alvin Ray

July 27, 2020 Alvin Ray Propst Jr., 46, of Greenville, N.C., went to be with the Lord Monday, July 27, 2020. Sadly he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheyenne Elise Bauer. He was an active member of River Bend Baptist Church. He received his Master's degree in Divinity and Biblical languages from Oral Roberts University, and was an ordained Minister. He is survived by his wife, Kristi Whitfield Propst; son, Matthew Taylor Propst of Greenville, N.C.; father, Alvin Ray Propst Sr. (Linda) of Morganton; mother, Mary Kay Greene of Valdese; brother, Paul Daniel Propst (Sara) of Rhodhiss; cousin, Travis (more like a brother) Poarch of Connelly Springs; sisters, Pattie Locke (Daniel) of Swansboro and Megan Shoaf (David) of New Bern; nephews, Brady and Jack; niece, Brooklyn; father and mother-in-law, Ottis "Dykie" Whitfield Jr. and wife, Lois. Military honors will be held Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m., at Lakeside Chapel-Greenleaf Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, at Opendoor Church, 4584 Reedy Branch Rd., in Winterville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in Cheyenne Bauer's memory, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory, New Bern www.cottenfuneralhome.com
