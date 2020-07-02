Propst, Una Perry

June 20, 1924 - June 30, 2020 Mrs. Una Perry Propst, 96, of Morganton, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, June 30, 2020, following a period of declining health. She was born in Morganton June 20, 1924, to the late Eugene and Fannie Cox Perry. In addition to her parents, Una was preceded in death by her devoted husband, James Edward Propst; four brothers; and two sisters. Una grew up and spent most of her adult life in the Joy Community of Burke County. She graduated from Morganton High School and Appalachian State Teacher's College (now Appalachian State University). After beginning her teaching career at Glen Alpine Elementary School and taking time to begin her family, she continued teaching at Oak Hill Elementary School until her retirement. She loved to teach, and was delighted when former students would recognize her and introduce themselves. Una was an avid reader, loved to travel, and was an expert needle-worker. She made many beautiful cross-stitch pieces for family and friends. Una was an active member of Smyrna Baptist Church as long as she was able. She taught Sunday school, served as church pianist/organist, and supplied flowers for the altar table, frequently from her own garden. After moving to Morganton, she joined Calvary Baptist Church (now Summit Community Church) where she enjoyed teaching a Sunday school class for older ladies for several years. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Ninette Propst Burns of Fort Mill, S.C., and Carol Propst Burnett of Morganton; grandchildren, Heather Burns Brown (Shannon) of Fort Mill and Michael Burns (Kylee) of Lake Park, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Clara and Kathryn of Fort Mill, and Caleb, Emily, Cason, Braydan, and Victoria of Lake Park; and many nieces and nephews. Una will be available for viewing from 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 2, in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Revs. John Riley and Larry Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Smyrna Baptist Church or to Summit Community Church. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
