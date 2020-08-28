Ramsey, Kenneth Larry "Jake"

July 31, 1946 - August 26, 2020 Kenneth Larry "Jake" Ramsey, 74, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Born July 31, 1946, he was the son of the late Dock and Gladys Ramsey. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, NASCAR, golf, and gardening. He loved his family and his dogs. Larry retired from Broughton after 15 years and Alba-Waldensian after 34 years. Larry is survived by his son, Kenneth "Jason" Ramsey; grandpuppies, Emmie and Gunner. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Eliza "Jennie" Emma Ramsey; brother, Gene Mull Jr. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Douglas Price officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke County Friends for Animals. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
