Ramsey, Robert Earl

December 24, 1938 - August 22, 2020 Robert Earl Ramsey, 81, of Nebo, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Born Dec. 24, 1938, he was the son of the late Willian and Nannie Ramsey. Robert was a member of New Manna Baptist Church and attended Westside Baptist Church. He retired from Great Lakes. Robert was a very faithful man who loved to hang out at Brendletown Grocery. Robert is survived by his sons, Rick, Edward, Tom, Donald, Forrest and David Ramsey; daughter, Peggy Swann; brothers, Marion, James and David Ramsey; sister, Ivalee Harrison; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Fay Ramsey; granddaughter, Alasha Marie; sister, Betty Jo Johnson; and sister-in-law, Louise Ramsey. Mr. Ramsey will lie in state from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Sossoman Funeral Home. There will be a private family graveside. Sossoman FUneral Home www.sossomanfh.com
