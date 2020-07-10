Richardson, Donald ¿Don¿ Moore

Donald "Don" Moore Richardson May 16, 1956 - July 2, 2020 Donald "Don" Moore Richardson, 64, of Morganton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 2, 2020, while at Ocean Isle Beach, with his two daughters. Born May 16, 1956, he was the son of the late Joyce Moore Richardson. Don graduated from Freedom High School and UNCW with a degree in special education. During his years living in Wilmington, Don was a member of the legendary basketball team, the Dog Eyes. He worked at Collett Street Swimming Pool for over 40 years where he taught swimming lessons, and was a lifeguard and manager. Don retired from NC Foothills Correctional Institute where he worked as a teacher. Don's favorite activities, other than spending time with his daughters and swimming, included golfing, playing basketball, playing chess, having a good debate, and listening to his favorite musicians, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, and many more. In addition to his mother, Don was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Jaime Lee Richardson; brother, W. Lee Richardson; and grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. W. Stanley Moore. Don is survived by his daughters, Carly R. Lucas (John) and Amanda Moore Richardson; and their mother, Carolyn Richardson. People can come pay their respects to the family Sunday, July 12, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., at Sossoman Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at Sossoman Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Oceana Inc. via their website, https://oceana.org/ Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
