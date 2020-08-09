Robinson, Patricia Ramsey

September 4, 1939 - August 5, 2020 Patricia Ramsey Robinson, 80, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Burke County, to the late Ivo Norris Ramsey and Mae Landis Ramsey. Patricia was a graduate of Valdese High School, having had perfect attendance for 12 years, and served as majorette and percussionist. She was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church in Newton, served as president of Good Earth Garden Club and a member of several bridge groups. Patricia was an avid bridge player, enjoyed playing Bananagrams and Kentucky Rummy, loved gardening and nature, sewing corn bags, reading and spending time with her family. In June, she took her final beach trip with her daughters. She will be remembered most for being an excellent caregiver, friend to all who knew her, and cook, always baking her family's "favorite cake" for their birthday. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby E. Robinson Sr.; and sister, Elizabeth "Lib" Beal. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Bobby E. Robinson Jr., of Newton; daughters, Kim R. Lutz and husband, Bill, of Newton, Gigi Robinson and partner, Regina Arrowood, of Conover, Monica Lofland and husband, Brad, of Newton and Jennifer Gilbert and husband, Tracy, of Newton; sisters, Carolyn Griffin and husband, Ivey, of Rutherford College and Joyce Mahaffee of, Valdese; grandchildren, Jason Jarrett (Christina), Trey Lutz, Clayton Lutz, Tyler Lofland, her namesake- Trish Gaither Berry (Jordan), Betsy Gaither Jordan (Rad), Katie Gaither, Amy Gilbert, Julia Gilbert (Leah), Ryan Gilbert (Hannah); great-grandchildren, Ford Jarrett; Brilee, Cora-Lee and Josie Lutz, Lawson Lutz, Gavin Lutz, Ty'Lynn Lofland, Jack and Scout Berry, Finn and Luke Jordan, Isla Black, Elaina Gilbert, Chloe Vinci; stepgrandsons, Brian and Scott Lofland; special friend, Lana McNamara; her loving cat, Kit-Kit; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service for family only to celebrate Patricia's life was held Saturday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m., at Trinity Baptist Church in Newton and was live streamed for public viewing via Trinity Baptist Church's YouTube channel. The Revs. Andrew W. Barrett and Brant R. Hoots officiated. Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 4, Newton, NC 28658 www.bennettfuneralservice.com
