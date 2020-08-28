Robinson, Stuart W.

February 8, 1952 - August 26, 2020 Stuart W. Robinson, 68, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born Feb. 8, 1952, to the late Latt Earl Robinson and Lucy Beatty Robinson Chabot (Leo). He worked as a sales representative for several clothing manufacturers during his career. He was an avid fly fisherman and loved the Tar Heels. He also loved the Rocky Mountains. Stuart was a loving and caring family man and a friend to all. His life was lived with a deep enduring faith. Our family deeply appreciates the loving care of Susan Byrd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Ann Robinson. Stuart is survived by his wife, Beth Segars Robinson; sons, Stuart Robinson Jr. and his mother, Ruth Riddle Jones, and Bridger Segars Robinson, of the home; grandchildren, James and Sarah Robinson; brother, Earl Robinson (Mary Ellen); sister, Libby Robinson Reep (Tom); nieces and nephews, Doug Fox (Theresa), Rhonda Triplett (Nathan), Hunter Reep (Madison), Brooks Robinson, Scott Segars (Gail), Erin Segars, (Tracy), Ashley Meiners (Harry), Brian Curtis; and a son, of our heart, Edgar Rano Collett. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, at Forest Hill Cemetery with Dr. Thomas A. Bland Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at Stuart's home Sunday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Pediatric Nephrology Center of Excellence c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
