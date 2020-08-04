Rose, Dolly Mae Blosser

December 12, 1925 - August 2, 2020 Mrs. Dolly Mae Blosser Rose, 94, of Rutherford College, went to her heavenly home Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her residence, after a period of declining health. Mrs. Rose was born Dec. 12, 1925, in Beaver, Okla., a daughter of the late Donnie Lee and Emma Scaggs Blosser. She was a retired special education teacher and faithfully attended Cornerstone Baptist Church Valdese. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Dr. Donald Clayton Rose. Surviving are her sons, David Rose and wife, Vickie, of Lakeland Fla., Donald Clayton Rose II, of Florence, S.C., Michael Rose, of Hickory; daughter, Darda Dibble and husband, Dr. Joseph Dibble, of Conover; her caregiver, Sally King; sister, Betty Mello and husband, George of Nevada; brother, Raymond Blosser and wife, Charlotte, of California; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Dolly Rose will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Cornerstone Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Jay Robison officiating. Interment will be held at Garden of Memories in Tampa, Fla. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service, at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Valdese. Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; or Cornerstone Baptist Church, P.O. Box 126, Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
