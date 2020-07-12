Sheets, Lee "Red"

February 4, 1954 - July 9, 2020 Lee "Red" Sheets, 66, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Smyth County, Va., Feb. 4, 1954, he was the son of the late Elmer and Ellen Sheets. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Lee was an avid race fan and a man who loved to "piddle." Of all things, Lee was most proud of his family and he never met a stranger. Lee is survived by his children, Kandi Peyton (Daniel) and Damion Patton (Carmen); grandchildren, Michael Matthews (Natacia) and Koda Peyton; siblings, Jean Patton (Kenneth) and Robert Sheets (Norma); brother-in-law, Larry Bryant; and a number of nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by grandchildren, Jayden Lee Peyton and Katie Lynn Peyton; brothers, Charles "Wolf" Walk and Carl Sheets; and sisters, Saunders Bryant and Bessie Sheets. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at Antioch Baptist Church with the Rev. Doug Woody Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors provided by the N.C. National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Sossoman Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.