Shepherd, Robert J.

Robert J. Shepherd, 88, of Morganton, died June 18, 2020, in Charlotte and suffered from dementia. He is survived by his children, John Shepherd (Lou Ann) of Raleigh, and Donna McKenzie (Tony) of Charlotte; grandson, Zackery; granddaughter, Keely; and brother, Doug Shepherd (JoAnn), of Morganton. He was born in Morganton, to Robert Joshua Shepherd and Bessie Thompson Shepherd. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Connelly Shepherd in 1999; and sister, Peggy Shepherd Hogan. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War and was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star. He received a degree in Art from Berea College and became the Art Instructor for the Cleveland County/Shelby City Schools. Later he opened his own Graphic Design studio. He frequently studied at the Penland School of Craft in Penland and was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Daniel B. Jordan scholarship fund at Penland School of Craft, P.O. Box 37, Penland, NC 28765-0037; or to Hospice and Palliative CareCharlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
