Shuffler, Sue Benfield

December 20, 1933 - August 7, 2020 Sue Benfield Shuffler, 86, of Valdese, died peacefully at home Thursday, Aug. 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 20, 1933, to William Howard Benfield and Lottie Bumgarner Benfield Stump, the youngest of their four children. She was employed with Drexel Heritage for 43 years as a supervisor in the data entry department. She also taught continuing education at Western Piedmont Community College for 18 years. On May 14, 1951, she married George Shuffler, and for the next 63 years, they exemplified true love and commitment to one another and to their family. He readily admitted that his career in bluegrass music would not have been possible without her constant love and support. Together they raised five children in a home filled with love, laughter, and music. Their focus never wavered from the things that really mattered, and for Sue and George, that meant having the family together. Everyone was welcomed into their home, and there was always a place at the table to enjoy Sue's amazing food, lively conversation, and at all times, an abundance of laughter. Make no mistake though, the heart of their home was Jesus Christ, and they were both quick to share their love for Him. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; son, Steve; brothers, Clyde Benfield, of Hickory and Jack Benfield, of Bethlehem, respectively; and sister, Colleen Benfield Stump, of Morganton. Sue is survived by her children, Deb Shuffler Corley and husband, Tom, of Morganton, Jennie Shuffler Brittain and husband, Tony, of Drexel, Herbie Shuffler, of Valdese; Eric shuffler and wife, Victoria, of Valdese, as well as their daughter, Molly Shuffler, of Advance; grandchildren include Steve's children, Katie Shuffler, Brian Shuffler, and daughter, Bailee, Jason Shuffler and wife, April, and their children, Leah and Tanner, of Morganton; and a number of nieces and nephews. The funeral services for Sue Shuffler will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 10, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service of Valdese, with the Rev. Shane Epps officiating. Due to the concerns for everyone's health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no receiving. However, Mrs. Shuffler will lie-in-state from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for those who would like to visit her and pay their respects. A private graveside service will be held at Burke Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church, 4744 Lakeview Acres Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
