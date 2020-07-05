Shull, Katherine Amy

December 26, 1971 - July 2, 2020 Katherine Amy Shull, 48, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born in Burke County Dec. 26, 1971, she was the daughter of the late John David Mooney Jr. and Cynthia Marcine Moss Mooney Walker. Katherine graduated from WPCC with a nursing degree in 1994. She worked at Cleveland Medical for nine years and in the NICU at Grace Hospital for 16 years. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds, gardening, fishing, and being at the beach. Amy adored her family and spending time with them. She is survived by her husband, Terry Shull; daughter, Katherine Nicole Shull; son, Mitchell Shull; half sister, Cindy Cook; aunts, Yavonne Buckner (Terry) and Faye Kiser (Ray); numerous nieces and nephews; and her parents-in-law, Rex and Linda Shull. In addition to her parents, Amy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jewel Moss Luckadoo and Johnny Moss. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 5, at Bible Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m., in the church with Brother Jamie Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the SECU House in Winston-Salem. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
