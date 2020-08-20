Shull, Merlin Burgin

March 4, 1931 - August 15, 2020 Merlin Burgin Shull, 89, of Drexel, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Born in Burke County, March 4, 1931, he was the son of the late Burgin Rhoney Shull and Jesse Pearl Shull. Merlin was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Drexel, where he taught Sunday school for decades. Merlin quarterbacked Drexel High School's first six-man football team in 1948, and led the team in two undefeated seasons. He served in the U.S. Army and fought in Korea on the front lines at Pork Chop Hill. Upon returning, he attended Appalachian Teachers College and Lenoir-Rhyne. Merlin came back to Drexel as a high school teacher and coach. Although he coached virtually every high school sport at one time or another, football was his passion. He was head coach of the Drexel High School Wolverines for 15 years until county consolidation, at which time he worked as assistant principal at Freedom High School, until he retired. In 2019, the former Drexel High School gymnasium, now on the campus of Hallyburton Academy, was renamed in his honor. Merlin is survived by his son, Gregory M. Shull and fiancée, Renee Smith; sister, Nell Shull of Statesville; brothers, Jim Shull of Indian Land, S.C., and Bob Shull of York, Pa.; sister-in-law, Nancy Clark of Morganton; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Merlin was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife, Evelyn Clark Shull. Merlin has always enjoyed working with students and helping them develop core values as they matured into young adults. His past guidance and leadership continues to be appreciated by many former students and colleagues. He was a strong supporter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and his philosophy had always been one of fairness, honesty, integrity, and sportsmanship. Services for Mr. Shull will be private. Merlin always had a love of animals and especially his dogs. Memorial contributions may be made to the Burke County Animal Shelter. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
