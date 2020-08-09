Sigmon, Ralph Edward

January 25, 1925 - August 11, 2020 Ralph Edward Sigmon, 95, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. A graveside service will be at held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug 11, at Drexel First Church of God Cemetery. Sossoman Funeral home is serving the family.
