You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sigmon, Ralph Edward
0 entries

Sigmon, Ralph Edward

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

January 25, 1925 - August 11, 2020 Ralph Edward Sigmon, 95, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. A graveside service will be at held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug 11, at Drexel First Church of God Cemetery. Sossoman Funeral home is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Sigmon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News