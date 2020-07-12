Singleton, Marcus Glenn

December 3, 1923 - July 5, 2020 Marcus Glenn Singleton, of Pacific Palisades, Calif., passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the age of 96. He died peacefully in his sleep, in his home, in Pacific Palisades with his beloved wife of 65 years, Marilyn, by his side. Marcus was born Dec. 3, 1923, in Morganton, to Marcus Gainwell Singleton and MaryAnn Gurley Singleton. He served in the U.S. Army for two years from 1945 to 1947 during World War II, in France and Germany. He graduated cum laude from Wake Forest University with a B.S. in Mathematics in 1947. Later, he achieved his Master of Arts in Mathematical Statistics at the University of North Carolina in 1950. After concluding his studies, Marcus worked in the field of engineering and aerospace for over 28 years as a Computer Technology Supervisor in Research and Engineering at Rockwell International. In 1952, he met the love of his life, Marilyn Maguire. They met while working at Rockwell Automation in California and fell in love instantly. They married in 1954, and were still madly in love 65 years later. Together, they raised three children, Melinda, Melissa, and MaryAnn. During his retirement, Mr. Singleton was the President of the Pacific Palisades Garden Club, traveled the world, and performed in many concerts as a master of the French horn and piano. He loved to be with family and was always up for a good meal and beautiful music. He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, and a man who lived a humble and noble life. He was an amazing father who always took care of his three children and did the best he could to teach and guide them. Known to his seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as "Pop Pop," he never missed a moment to tell them how proud he was of all their accomplishments. He was a man who cared more about others than himself and who, even in his final days, only wished to treasure the time he got to spend with his soulmate and family. He was preceded in death by parents, Marcus Gainwell Singleton and Mary Ann Gurley Singleton; sister, Iva Singleton Edwards; brothers, Harold Singleton and Erwin Singleton; daughter, Melinda Ann Martinez; and grandson, Nickolas Singleton Dopke. Mr. Singleton is survived by loving wife, Marilyn Singleton of Pacific Palisades, Calif.; two children, Melissa Singleton of Calaveras County and MaryAnn Dopke of Arcadia, Calif.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 13, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Morganton. May he rest in eternal peace. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
