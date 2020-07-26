Small, Patsy Ann Warlick

September 14, 1936 - July 24, 2020 Mrs. Patsy Ann Warlick Small, 83, of Valdese, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence, following a period of declining health. Patsy was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Rowan County, to the late Catherine Warlick. She was an active church member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Valdese; serving as a Sunday school teacher, a member of the choir, and a helper with homebound ministries. Patsy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lewis Small; son, Mark Farrell Small; grandchildren, Lindsey Greene and husband, Trevor, and Hayley Small; brother-in-law, Robert Small; and nieces, Anne Small and Chanel Owensby. A private memorial service will be held at later date by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(2) entries
Sorry to hear about Patsy. I remember working with her at Better Homes. Praying for God's comfort during this difficult time.
Gary & Marie McClure
Our Patsy was such a loving, giving and special cousin.... She will be so missed by all who knew her and loved her.... Sending many prayers to Boots, Mark and family... Love to all... Sandy
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.