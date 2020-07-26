Small, Patsy Ann Warlick
2 entries

Small, Patsy Ann Warlick

  • 2
Only $3 for 13 weeks

September 14, 1936 - July 24, 2020 Mrs. Patsy Ann Warlick Small, 83, of Valdese, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence, following a period of declining health. Patsy was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Rowan County, to the late Catherine Warlick. She was an active church member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Valdese; serving as a Sunday school teacher, a member of the choir, and a helper with homebound ministries. Patsy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lewis Small; son, Mark Farrell Small; grandchildren, Lindsey Greene and husband, Trevor, and Hayley Small; brother-in-law, Robert Small; and nieces, Anne Small and Chanel Owensby. A private memorial service will be held at later date by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

+1 
Small, Patsy Ann Warlick
+1 
Small, Patsy Ann Warlick

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(2) entries

Gary and Marie McClure

Sorry to hear about Patsy. I remember working with her at Better Homes. Praying for God's comfort during this difficult time.

Gary & Marie McClure

Report Add Reply
Sandy Houck

Our Patsy was such a loving, giving and special cousin.... She will be so missed by all who knew her and loved her.... Sending many prayers to Boots, Mark and family... Love to all... Sandy

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News