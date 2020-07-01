Smith, Bonnie Faye Tallent

Bonnie Faye Tallent Smith, 73, of Casar, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., of Fallston is serving the family.
