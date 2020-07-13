Smith, James "Jim" Dean

June 9, 1954 - July 11, 2020 James "Jim" Dean Smith, 66, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born June 9, 1954, to the late Izera Jonas Smith and Lillian Reid Smith. He was a member and a deacon of Amherst Baptist Church. Jim was with the Burke County Sheriff's office for 11 years full-time, and served 19 years as a reserve. He enjoyed riding his Harley, wood carving and traveling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Jim is survived by his wife, Beverly Crump Smith; son, David Smith (Jeni); granddaughters, Emma Haas and Piper Smith; brother, Johnny Smith (Sarah); nieces, Mandy Hice and Wendy Smith. A cryptside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Burke Memorial Park. Honors will be provided by the Burke County Sheriff's Honor Guard. There will be a drive-through visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at Amherst Baptist Church, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Amherst Baptist Church. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
