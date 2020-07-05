Smith, Katherine Hern

Katherine Hern Smith February 14, 1927 - July 1, 2020 Katherine Hern Smith, 93, of Lenoir, formerly of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born Feb. 14, 1927, in Burke County to the late George M. Hern and Annie Lowdermilk Hern. She enjoyed putting puzzles together. She worked at Bumbargers and was a foster grandparent at J.I.R.D.C. Katherine loved being with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Eugene Smith; brothers, Charles and George Hern; sisters, Margaret Barlowe, Jean Hern, Elizabeth Williams, Nannie Steffen, Rita Hodges and Mary Jane Highfill; grandson, Michael Smith. She is survived by her sons, Leslie Smith Sr. and Eugene Smith (Wanda); daughter, Susan Corliss (Michael); grandchildren, Shannon Smith, Robert Fullbright, Victoria Fullbright, Sarah Collins, Leslie H. "Sonny" Smith Jr., Michael Gavin Smith, and James Daniel Bristol; and six great-grandchildren. Katherine will be available for viewing from 12 to 2 p.m., Monday, July 6, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Ken Byerly officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Advent Christian Village in Florida. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center www.sossomanfh.com
