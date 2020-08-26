Smith, Stradley

 Skip to main content
August 17, 2020 Stradley Smith, of Greensboro, was a free spirit who is survived by her parents, Robert W. Smith and Donna J. Walton; sister, Storey Sears; and many additional family and friends who all love her immensely. An artistic life-force who loved children, Stradley spent her life as an educator for both young children and students at UNCG. While education was her calling, her life was filled with adventure, music, animals and love. She will be greatly missed. If you wish to remember her life, please do so by donating to Hartman's Haven Dog Rescue; or Shatterproof at shatterproof.org.

To plant a tree in memory of Stradley Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

