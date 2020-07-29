Solis, Jesus Eduardo Mejia
0 entries

Solis, Jesus Eduardo Mejia

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

July 24, 2020 Jesus Eduardo Mejia Solis, infant boy, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., today (Wednesday, July 29), at Forest Hill Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas Murray Funeral Service Licensee, 828-757-1000.

To plant a tree in memory of Jesus Mejia Solis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News