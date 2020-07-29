Solis, Jesus Eduardo Mejia

July 24, 2020 Jesus Eduardo Mejia Solis, infant boy, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., today (Wednesday, July 29), at Forest Hill Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas Murray Funeral Service Licensee, 828-757-1000.
