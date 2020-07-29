Stamey Jr., William "Bill"

October 1, 1932 - July 27, 2020 Mr. William "Bill" Stamey Jr., 87, of Morganton, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health. Bill was born Oct. 1, 1932, in Burke County, to the late W.P. Stamey and Tenie Swink Stamey. He served in the U.S. Army. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading Country Western books. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Leory Stamey, Gladys Ramsey, Bobbie Denton, Jack Stamey, Tom Stamey, Jim Stamey, and Howard Stamey. He is survived by his wife, Ethel M. Stamey; children, Pete W. Stamey and wife, Debbie, and Sis D. Stamey and husband, Anthony Rodgers; grandchildren, Brandon Stamey, Nikki Fortenberry and Rachelle Rudicill; great-grandchildren, Clint Stamey, Nathan Fortenberry, Caroline Stamey and Isabella Fortenberry; sisters, Linda Kay Fraley, Joanne Smith and Clara Stamey; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held today (Wednesday, July 29), at 11 a.m., at Bible Gospel Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Tim Dockery officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
