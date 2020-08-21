Stamey, Myrlevinea Hipps

September 12, 1938 - August 18, 2020 Mrs. Myrlevinea Hipps Stamey, 81, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Myrlevinea was born Sept. 12, 1938, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Bill and Margaret Brown Hipps. She was an active member of Solid Rock Baptist Church and retired from Continental Teves. Myrlevinea also worked for College Pharmacy, Rock Drug, as a Health Care provider for a number of families in the Valdese area, and drove a school bus for Burke County School System. Her and her husband also fostered a total of 16 children, whom they loved very much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Stamey; and sister, Donnie Harley. Surviving are her daughter, Crystal Perry and husband, Stephen, of Valdese; a brother, Paul Hipps of Valdese; granddaughter, Gwyenth Perry of Valdese; nieces, Tammy Miner, Vickie Shuffler and Sandy Carter; and nephew, Will Wiese; great-nephews, Cortney Miner and Jesse Miner. Mrs. Stamey will lie-in-state from 3 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, at Solid Rock Baptist Church with a service of celebration to follow with the Rev. Stacey Layne officiating. Interment will follow in the Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Solid Rock Baptist Church, 2505 Burke Memorial Park Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
