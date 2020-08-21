 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stamey, Myrlevinea Hipps
0 entries

Stamey, Myrlevinea Hipps

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

September 12, 1938 - August 18, 2020 Mrs. Myrlevinea Hipps Stamey, 81, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Myrlevinea was born Sept. 12, 1938, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Bill and Margaret Brown Hipps. She was an active member of Solid Rock Baptist Church and retired from Continental Teves. Myrlevinea also worked for College Pharmacy, Rock Drug, as a Health Care provider for a number of families in the Valdese area, and drove a school bus for Burke County School System. Her and her husband also fostered a total of 16 children, whom they loved very much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Stamey; and sister, Donnie Harley. Surviving are her daughter, Crystal Perry and husband, Stephen, of Valdese; a brother, Paul Hipps of Valdese; granddaughter, Gwyenth Perry of Valdese; nieces, Tammy Miner, Vickie Shuffler and Sandy Carter; and nephew, Will Wiese; great-nephews, Cortney Miner and Jesse Miner. Mrs. Stamey will lie-in-state from 3 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, at Solid Rock Baptist Church with a service of celebration to follow with the Rev. Stacey Layne officiating. Interment will follow in the Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Solid Rock Baptist Church, 2505 Burke Memorial Park Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

+1 
Stamey, Myrlevinea Hipps
+1 
Stamey, Myrlevinea Hipps
To plant a tree in memory of Myrlevinea Stamey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert