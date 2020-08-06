Stephen Ferrell, Fredrick "Fred"

August 10, 1943 - August 3, 2020 Fredrick "Fred" Stephen Ferrell, 76, of Connelly Springs, passed away, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Born Aug. 10, 1943, he was the son of the late Troy Hovis Ferrell Sr. and Julia Anne Ferrell. Fred was a member of Welcome Chapel Baptist Church. He enjoyed NASCAR, football, fishing and going to Harrah's Casino. Fred loved his family dearly. Fred is survived by his wife, Geraldine Jacobs Ferrell; daughter, Wendy Michelle Ferrell; son, Fredrick Stephen Ferrell II; grandson, Austin Ferrell; stepchildren, Angel Mort, Jackie Sparrow, Jonathan Wyles, Donna Strickland; and a number of stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Brenda Carol Ferrell Sutton. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brothers, Troy Hovis Ferrell Jr., James William Ferrell; and stepsons, Richard Jacobs, Vinson Strickland. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care. Sossoman Funeral home www.sossomanfh.com
