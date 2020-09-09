 Skip to main content
Taylor, Patricia Metcalf
May 5, 1939 - September 5, 2020 Patricia Metcalf Taylor, 81, formerly of Valdese and now of Jonesboro, Ga., passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. She was born May 5, 1939, in Buncombe County, to the late Hoy Clifton Metcalf and Caroline Pike Metcalf. Pat was a loving mother devoted to her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Metcalf. She is survived by her daughters, Julia Taylor Longfellow (Shawn) and Ashley Taylor Boyette (Dan); sons, Walter (Chip) Taylor III and Keith Andrew Taylor; grandchildren, Elizabeth Taylor, Megan Kinev (Ryan) and Josh Wick; great-grandchildren, Jackson Kinev, Amari Pagan, Alijah Pagan and Legend Pagan; brother, Dan Metcalf (Pat); sister, Nancy Metcalf Grasso (Jerry); uncle, Joe Metcalf; aunt, Marchalle Metcalf Speas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her former husband, Walter Ralph Taylor Jr. A private service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

