Triplett, Shana Marie

December 16, 1989 - July 7, 2020 Shana Marie Triplett, 30, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born in Wilkes County Dec. 16, 1989, to Ricky Allen Triplett and Debra Kay Love Triplett. Shana was a caring and loving soul. She loved horses and was a horse trainer. Shana attended North American Racing Academy in Lexington, Ky. In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory include a sister, Brittany Milligan; niece, Remi Grace Milligan; paternal grandmother, Lois Dula; step grandfather, Robert "Jenkie" Dula; aunt; uncle; nieces; and nephews; and her canine companion, Mangela. Shana is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Clyde Goforth; and maternal grandparents, Daniel and Pauline Love. Miss Triplett will lie-in-state Monday, July 13, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Sossoman Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
