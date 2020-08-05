Turowski Jr., Edward "Ed" Anthony

October 27, 1949 - July 27, 2020 Edward "Ed" Anthony Turowski Jr., 70, of Morganton, passed from this life to see what comes next, Monday, July 27, 2020, after a period of declining health. Born in Illinois, Oct. 27, 1949, he was the son of the late Edward Anthony Turowski Sr. and Emily Partacz Turowski. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Carrison. Ed was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He earned his master's degree of nursing in psychiatric mental health from the Medical College of Georgia and had worked at Western Piedmont Community College, Grace Hospital, and at the Alcohol Drug Abuse Treatment Center in Black Mountain. He was an avid winemaker, gardener, and fisherman. He was also active in youth sports, serving as a coach for soccer, baseball, and basketball. Ed is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marjorie Roth Turowski; daughter, Anne Marie Turowski and her children, Christopher, Asia and Madison; son, Edward Anthony Turowski III and his wife, Sarah, and their children, Gabriel and Collins. A private funeral Mass will be held for Ed. The family is asking friends to gather at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, at Catawba Meadows for a celebration of Ed's life and to share "Ed stories." Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart and American Diabetes Association. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
