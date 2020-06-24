October 31, 1944 - June 17, 2020 Kathy Varnadoe, 75, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Carolina Continued Care of Pineville. Mrs. Varnadoe was born Oct. 31, 1944, in Rowan County, to the late C.B. Hudson and Ruby Hurd Kantz. Kathy was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church in Lenoir, serving as a Sunday school teacher, church pianist and a number of other duties. She retired as a CNA II from Caldwell Memorial Hospital. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Varnadoe; and a brother, Herbert "Butch" Kantz. Survivors include son, Robert D. Swink of Morganton; daughter, Debra A. White of Morganton; granddaughter, Heather Renee Henry (Matthew) of Duncan, S.C.; grandson, Dustin Swink of Morganton; and numerous step children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and stepgrandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, at 2 p.m., at Faith Baptist Church in Lenoir, with the Rev. Derick Lingerfelt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1655 Bradford Mtn. Rd., Lenoir, NC 28645. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Varnadoe, Kathy
