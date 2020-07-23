Vinay, Kay Conley

July 27, 1944 - July 21, 2020 Kay Conley Vinay, born July 27, 1944, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She retired as a longtime teacher assistant and drove a school bus (25 years) for Burke County Public Schools. Kay was a person that never met a stranger and treated everyone like her own family. She also loved taking care of her great-nieces, Courtney Epps Smith, Sydney Epps Huffman, and nephew, Zachary Epps, and considered them as her grandchildren. A very loving wife and mother. Her faith, courage and tremendous positive attitude through her sickness defined the person that she was and was a testimony to others who knew and met her. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy James Conley; mother, Effie Burleson Conley; brothers, James Stephen Conley and Eugene Allen Conley; sister, Rebecca Conley Myers; nephew, James Conley; niece, Angela Seagle; and great-niece, Jeri Lynn Conley. She is survived by husband, Russell Vinay; sons, Tony Allen Marshall and wife, Patricia, and Russell (Rusty) Vinay Jr.; and sisters, Francis Conley Swafford and Kitty Conley Benfield. A private memorial service will be held at later date by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care at 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690 or to Mountain Grove Baptist Church at 2485 Connelly Springs Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
