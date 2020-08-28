Walsh Jr., Ralph David

Ralph David Walsh Jr., 69, of Valdese, passed away Thursday Aug. 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Brittain. He owed and operated Walsh's Grocery. Asheville Mortuary is serving the Walsh family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.