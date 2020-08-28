 Skip to main content
Walsh Jr., Ralph David
Walsh Jr., Ralph David

Ralph David Walsh Jr., 69, of Valdese, passed away Thursday Aug. 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Brittain. He owed and operated Walsh's Grocery. Asheville Mortuary is serving the Walsh family.

