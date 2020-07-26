Ward, Wilma Joyce King
0 entries

Ward, Wilma Joyce King

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

April 2, 1936 - July 24, 2020 Wilma Joyce King Ward, 84, of Morganton, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Grace Heights, following a period of declining health. Wilma was born April 2, 1936, in New Hampshire, to the late Charles King and Estella Brady King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ward; son, Marty King; daughters, Maureen Hebert and Darlene Briggs; granddaughter, Savannah Carswell; great-grandson, Jeremiah South; and brother, Vernon King. She is survived by her daughter, Jody Carswell and husband, Larry, of Morganton; sons, Charles L. "Homer" Ward of Valdese, Pete Bolick and wife, Sybil, of Greensboro, and Rick Ward of Burnsville; brother, Gordon King of New Hampshire; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held by the family at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

+1 
Ward, Wilma Joyce King
+1 
Ward, Wilma Joyce King
To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News