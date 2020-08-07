Webb, Margie Winkler

January 20, 1940 - August 5, 2020 Margie Winkler Webb, 80, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Born in Avery County, Jan. 20, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John Harrison Winkler and Mary Johnson Winkler. Margie was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family dearly. A very energetic woman, Margie enjoyed working in her garden, including flowers and especially vegetable gardening. She was a kind-heart woman who would go out of her way to help others. Margie is survived by her son, Gary Vernon Webb; sisters, Pearl Ingram, Lula Bell Ballard, Roberta Boone and Donna Lawing; nieces, Dorothy Townsend, Beverly Jimenez and Christine Slingerland; and a number of cousins and extended family. In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Lee Webb; son, James Lee Webb; sisters, Evelyn Winkler, Ella Mae Winkler and Thelma Townsend; and brother, Leonard Winkler. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, at Hopewell Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the church, with Brother Bud Jernigan and Dr. Danny Emory officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
