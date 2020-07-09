Wege, Peggy

December 19, 1930 - July 7, 2020 Mrs. Lois Peggy Wisell Wege, 89, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at The Berkeley Assisted Living, following a period of declining health. Peggy was born Dec. 19, 1930, in Schenectady, N.Y., to the late Hubert J. Wisell and Lula Matthews Wisell. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Morganton and was retired from the banking industry. Peggy was also very proud of her time serving as the church secretary. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady for Grace Hospital and in the church office for the First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Judith Coster. Survivors include her three daughters, Karen Stutesman and husband, Michael, of Morganton, Janet Wege of Texas and Judith Carter and husband, James, of Texas; sister, Gail Olsen and husband, Robert, of Portland, Ore.; two grandchildren, Andrew Stutesman, Jared Stutesman and wife, Kate; great-grandson, Logan Stutesman; and brother-in-law, Ronald Coster. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; or First Baptist Church of Morganton, 502 W. Union St., Morganton, NC 28655. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.