Whisnant, Paul Revere "Pop Pop"

March 12, 1932 - August 3, 2020 Mr. Paul Revere "Pop Pop" Whisnant, 88, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home. Paul was born March 12, 1932, in Burke County, to the late Willie and Bertha Harris Whisnant. He retired from Henredon Furniture, where he worked in marketing for 44 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Morganton and attended Pleasant View Baptist Church. Paul was a veteran, having served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a Shriner and a Mason, and loved to fish and hunt with his friends and family. He was an avid flower and vegetable gardener, who was known for his tomatoes. One of his favorite pastimes was watching the birds in his garden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Todd McDowell Whisnant; five brothers; and two sisters. Survivors include beloved wife of 68 years, Esther Grady "Tutu" Whisnant of the home; and three children, Paul Gregory Whisnant and wife, Connie, of Morganton, Barbee Ann Whisnant-Burgess and husband, Riley, of Davidson and Robin Paulette Whisnant Powell and husband, Darwin, of Valdese. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Madeline Victoria Burgess (John Fawcett) of Raleigh, Sara Victoria Burgess (Thomas Barnes) of Wilmington, Samuel Paul Powell of Valdese, Holly Victoria Burgess (Yoshi Teters) of Davidson and Paul Benjamin Whisnant of Morganton. In addition, he is survived by two sisters, Betty Abee and Alice Shull; and one brother, Melvin Whisnant. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m., at Pleasant View Baptist Church, with Dr. Rex Shaver officiating. The family requests for masks to be worn by all attendees and to practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 1834 US 70, Morganton, NC 28655 or to Shriners Hospital for Children, 604 Doug Mayes Pl., Charlotte, NC 28262. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
