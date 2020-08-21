White, Jessie "Buren"

September 29, 1929 - August 19, 2020 Jessie "Buren" White, 90, of Hickory, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born in Rutherford County, Sept. 29, 1929, he was the son of the late Marvin White and Ethel Luckadoo White. Buren was a member of Cross Memorial Baptist Church. "So long Dad and Pawpaw. He was a hard-working, honest man, always putting others first, choosing to see the good in others. Yesterday, Dad left behind a confused, sick world and was escorted into the presence of God, whom he served until his dying breath. No more sickness, frailty, forgetfulness, pain, sorrow and cares of this world. He was a loving father, grandfather, husband and friend. All who knew him attest to his genuine character, moral fiber and hard work ethic. Your work here is finished. We miss you Dad and PawPaw." Mr. White is survived by his son, Michael White (Linda); daughter, Brenda Cloninger (Jerry); grandchildren, Angela Saturno, Brandon White (Meredith), and Noah White; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn White, Brennan White, and Sierra Saturno; sister, Carrie Lee Powell; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Buren was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Mode White; and numerous brothers and sisters. Services for Mr. White will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Village Memory Care and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region. The family would like to thank Susan Carswell and family, Bryan Chapman, and the staff of Hickory Village Memory Care. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
