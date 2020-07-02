White, Selma Eaker

June 23, 1926 - June 27, 2020 Selma Eaker White, 94, of Byron, Ga., passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 23, 1926, to the late Cecil Latimore and Bessie Suzanna Proctor Eaker in Lawndale. She spent the majority of her working career as a certified nursing assistant at Broughton Hospital in Morganton. She was also a member of Cross Memorial Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Selma was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Hazel White; and her son, Kenneth. Those left to cherish her beloved memory are her children, Sheila Glasscock, Richard (Catherine) White and Steve (Linda) White; in addition to several grandchildren. Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com
