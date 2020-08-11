October 15, 1944 - August 8, 2020 Ron Whitworth, 75, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 15, 1944, in Wyandotte, Kan., to the late Ernie Whitworth and Nettie Davenport Whitworth. Ron was a jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed blacksmithing, collecting knives, loved classic cars and was a member of East Coast Timing where he held four land speed records. He was an award-winning photographer and managed Kelly Color Lab for 38 years. Ron was an aerial photographer in the U.S. Navy. He was an officer at Foothills Correctional Institute for five years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Craig. He was an amazing husband and best friend to his wife of 21 years, Libby Shearin Whitworth. Also surviving are their children, Craig Whitworth, Ernie Whitworth, Kim Lane and Todd Franklin; grandchildren, Agusdeline Whitworth, Jordan and Skyler McKee, Alora and Cameron Franklin; and sister, Verna Crane. A private celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
