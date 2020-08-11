Williams, Annie ¿Catherine¿

Annie "Catherine" Williams November 21, 1934 - August 8, 2020 Annie "Catherine" Williams, 85, of Morganton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Born in Burke County, Nov. 21, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Coy Newton and Donie Mae Rich Newton. Catherine was an active member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church where she loved to sing in the choir and was an avid member of UMW Circle #2. She retired from Broughton Hospital with many years of service and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and baking. Catherine is survived by her sons, Mark E. Williams (Susan) of Rural Hall, and J. Todd Williams (Kim) of Morganton; grandchildren, Noah R. Williams (Kristen) and Lauren Davis (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Jacey Patton, Emma Davis, and Jameson Davis; brother, Charles Newton; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Floyd E. Williams; and sisters, Marguerite Hamrick, Lou Ellen Metcalf, and Octavia Mull. Catherine will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park with the Revs. David Hawkins and Elaine Hall officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 201 Shady Rest Rd., Morganton, NC 28655; or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
