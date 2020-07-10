Williams, Edith Townsend Whitley

May 27, 1921 - July 7, 2020 Edith Townsend Whitley Williams died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home in Winston-Salem, after a long and fulfilling life. Born May 27, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Patton Whitley and Flora Townsend Whitley. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Morganton and taught the Dorcas Class until she moved to Winston-Salem at 91 years old. Edith loved her church and led a life characterized by love and service to others. Those in nursing homes or otherwise shut in received cards and visits with homemade cookies. She was a leader in Girls in Action, Girl Scouts, and taught Sunday school classes as long as she was there. In the community she served as president of the Women's Club and was very active with various bridge clubs. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at Grace Hospital and was fond of her service award and still had until recently her pink jacket. Edith was a voracious reader and appreciated both sending and receiving cards from friends. She loved playing the piano and did so until her fingers no longer allowed it. Her body was well used but her mind was as sharp as any 20-year-old. Her family is comforted knowing her spirit is alive and in the presence of her Savior and those she loved that left before her. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Elizabeth King and husband, Philip, of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Kim Watson and husband, Pete, of Queensland, Australia, Chris Jackson of Marshall, Erin Whittington and husband, Shane, of Archdale; stepgrandchildren, Brad King and wife, Karla, of Winston-Salem and Josh King and wife, Abbey, of Greensboro; and a host of beloved great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas B Williams; daughter, Linda M Williams; and son, Thomas R Williams. A private family service will be held at First Baptist Church on Sunday, July 12. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
