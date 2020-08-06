Wilson, James Wesley

June 1, 1934 - August 2, 2020 Mr. James Wesley Wilson, 86, of Morganton, died in his sleep, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Jim was born June 1, 1934, in Carbondale, Ill., to the late James Wesley Wilson Sr. and Joyce Warner Wilson. Soon after, he moved to Texas, where he resided in San Antonio, Waco and Austin. After graduation from Waco High School in 1952, he attended Texas Tech and Baylor University. In 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, where he served as a journalist until 1958. In 1956, Jim and his wife, Patricia, moved to San Jose, Calif., where they raised their biological son and four foster children, three of whom they adopted. In 1980, Jim was transferred to Austin, Texas, where he lived until he retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1998, and where he founded and served as president of the American Postal Workers Union in Round Rock, Texas. After retirement, Jim and his wife moved to Tulsa, Okla., where he lived until 2006. A year after losing his beloved Patricia after 47 years of marriage, he moved to Morganton to be near his daughter, Tina, and her family. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Haag Wilson; and two sons, Raymond Travis Warner Wilson and James Wesley Wilson Jr. Survivors include his son, John MacGregor Wilson of Austin, Texas; his daughter, Tina Wilson Paul and husband, Mark, of Morganton; and his foster daughter, Cheryl Fraijo. Also surviving are his sister, Jane Wilson Olson and her husband, Roger; his sister, Mary Wilson Clark; and his granddaughters, Amber Raven Farmer, Sierra Rain Farmer and Nicole Jones Igel. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at 12 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with Edith Pruitt officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Tulsa Memorial Park in Tulsa, Okla. The family will receive friends following the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Burke County Friends for Animals, 417 Kirksey Dr., Morganton, NC 28655, where he found his beloved companion, McDuff, who will now reside with Tina's menagerie of dogs and cats. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
