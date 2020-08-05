You have permission to edit this article.
Wilson, Wilma Putnam
December 11, 1922 - August 3, 2020 Wilma Putnam Wilson, 97, of Hope Ridge Assisted Living, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

