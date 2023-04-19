VALDESE — An iconic landmark in the town of Valdese is celebrating its 100th birthday.

The Old Rock School, completed in 1923, was the first significant educational building in Valdese, a hub of learning for students of all ages. Sitting proudly along Main Street, it still serves the town as a multi-purpose facility hosting countless events each year.

The school’s auditorium stage has featured legendary bluegrass talents, such as Alison Krauss and Doyle Lawson, and performances by the local Old Colony Players theater group. The ground floor of the school is home to one of the largest indoor train displays in the state, the Piedmont and Western Railroad Museum. Local artists have displayed their work in the galleries of the Rock School Arts Foundation. Community members have used the venue to celebrate graduations, baby showers and weddings.

The 100th anniversary of the Old Rock School will be recognized through celebratory art, tributes and special events throughout the year, according to Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism for Valdese.

Angi shared a history of the school, which said that the Waldenses who founded the town of Valdese in 1893 had identified the need for a larger school building by 1917. Taxes and bond money were raised to fund construction, which began in 1921 on a four-acre parcel of land acquired from Peter and Albert Tron. The heavily wooded site was cleared and developed by John Garrou, and Hickory architect Quince Edward Herman designed the structure.

The selection of native stone showcased traditional Waldensian masonry. Several members of the Waldensian community assisted in hauling rocks from the property of John Barus. Local masons worked on the building under the supervision of Antoine Grill, and carpenters were led by James Powell.

The laying of the cornerstone was celebrated July 4, 1922, with a ceremony and parade, led by the mayor of Valdese, John Long.

The school was completed in October 1923. The cost of the project was estimated at $75,000, from the purchase of the land to the furnishings. G.M. Mosier served as the school’s first principal. A gymnasium was constructed to the west of the building in 1934. The school was used for all grade levels, eventually incorporating high school students from Icard, Rutherford College and Connelly Springs.

The Rock School remained in use as an educational facility until the late 1970s, when high maintenance costs drove the Burke County Board of Education to close it. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. The town of Valdese purchased the school for $1 in 1986 and renovated it to use as a multi-purpose facility.

Chuck Moseley, former director of Valdese Community Affairs, managed the building until 2007 and played a vital role in establishing the school as an asset to the community and a venue for top-notch entertainment. He shared how he took on a project that is now known as “Bluegrass at the Rock” from WNCW in the mid-1990s.

“We started as ‘Concerts at the Rock,’” featuring various types of entertainment, but really found our crowd with the focus on bluegrass,” Moseley said.

Bluegrass at the Rock has grown into an incredibly popular program, with recent seasons averaging 80 season ticket holders. The school also serves as a venue for the Old Colony Players and a satellite for Gardner-Webb University, which has offered off-campus education at the Old Rock School for 20 years.

Today, the school is home to nine different organizations, businesses and nonprofits, including the Valdese Community Affairs office and visitors’ center. The school maintains a full event calendar, averaging two events per day. The town sponsors two annual craft markets, concerts, scavenger hunts, art competitions, theatre productions and several Christmas events at the school, and most recently, the first Valdese plein air art reception, “Paint the Park.”

Angi helped procure grant money from the Rural Transformation Fund and Appalachian Regional Commission in 2022 to fund renovations at the Old Rock School.

“I look forward to modernizing the technology offered in our rental spaces and further establishing the building as a resource for business development,” she said.

Additional plans include making the building more ADA accessible and expanding upper-level public restrooms and office spaces.

Plans to celebrate the 100th birthday of the building are already underway, starting with the installation of a 6-foot metal art piece on the school’s front lawn, created by Sam’s Recycled Art of Valdese. The piece will remain there for the remainder of the year and serve as the subject for the “1 in 100 Photo Contest.” Members of the community are encouraged to take a photo with the sculpture and submit it to the “Town of Valdese” Facebook page or email it to mangi@valdesenc.gov.

“The more creative the better,” Angi said. “Pose with the giant numbers in prom attire, with your pets, in costume … even with your wedding party! Whatever participants decide, be sure to make it unique, as the standout entry will win a cash prize of $500.”

Photo submissions will be accepted through Dec. 1, and the winner will be announced on the town’s Facebook page.

A special edition “100 Year” T-shirt will soon be available for purchase at the tourism office. Staff members have additional plans for the school’s birthday celebration throughout the year, which will be announced in the coming months.

“I’m very proud to be involved with the celebration, 100 years in the making.” Angi said. “I hope the Old Rock School will continue to provide entertainment for the community for decades to come.”

For more information on the Old Rock School’s history and a full calendar of upcoming events, go to visitvaldese.com or follow the “Town of Valdese” and “Old Rock School” Facebook pages. Information regarding facility rentals can be accessed via the website or by calling 828-874-6774. The Old Rock School tourism office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.