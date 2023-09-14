3.12 acre wooded, secluded track near the St. Johns River. Rustic cabin has been abandoned for years and needs significant repairs. Home is not safe for viewing and is being sold AS iS. Most of the value is in the land and improvements. Drive by the John's River and up to a lovely, private homesite. Close to the small town of Collettsville, 25 minutes to Downtown Lenoir and 40 minutes to Blowing Rock.
1 Bedroom Home in Collettsville - $49,900
