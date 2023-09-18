Looking for your next investment property or first home? This quaint + charming bungalow is move in ready and waiting for its new owners! This ranch style home has the perfect rocking-chair covered front porch for your morning coffee. Featuring 2 beds/1 bath, a spacious kitchen and endless natural light pouring in through the large windows throughout, you don't want to miss out on your chance to see it yourself. Did we mention the tankless hot water heater, updated windows, carport and a nice tree canopy for those summer months? Large shed stays with the home too! Schedule your tour today before it's too late.