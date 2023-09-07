Available Date = 08/01/2023 Easy access to Routes 70 & 321 and I-40 Lots of natural lighting; spacious kitchen with island, lots of counter space Washer and Dryer in-unit Full size Bathroom with Shower /Tub Full Kitchen with Microwave, Air Fryer and Dishwasher Tile and hardwood flooring throughout Fully furnished with lots of storage Queen sized bed in both bedrooms Alarm system installed Nice friendly neighborhood and home is located on a quiet street with NO thru traffic. Neighborhood supermarket is only a short walk; Hickory's major shopping districts and attractions are minutes away. Utilities Allowance included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Pet friendly. LEASE TERM: 6 months Security deposit required. Move out fee =$300 Please submit the form on this page or contact Metrolina Business Alliance at 704-560-5207 to learn more.
contributed
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $2,400
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come see this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood with an lighted above-ground pool and a fenced-in backy…
This hidden gem back on market and will not last long. Investor Alert and Location Location Location! Home needs a complete rehab but great lo…
BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO NO FAULT OF THE SELLER! Newly renovated condo in a prime location on Lake Hickory! The unit features 2 bedrooms and …
Calling all investors! This 2 bedroom 1 bath house is located on a .23 acre lot in Longview, convenient to Highway 321 and Highway 70 and just…
Escape to Serene Country Living & discover your dream home. This property has had many updates in the past few years including interior pa…