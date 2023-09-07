Available Date = 08/01/2023 Easy access to Routes 70 & 321 and I-40 Lots of natural lighting; spacious kitchen with island, lots of counter space Washer and Dryer in-unit Full size Bathroom with Shower /Tub Full Kitchen with Microwave, Air Fryer and Dishwasher Tile and hardwood flooring throughout Fully furnished with lots of storage Queen sized bed in both bedrooms Alarm system installed Nice friendly neighborhood and home is located on a quiet street with NO thru traffic. Neighborhood supermarket is only a short walk; Hickory's major shopping districts and attractions are minutes away. Utilities Allowance included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Pet friendly. LEASE TERM: 6 months Security deposit required. Move out fee =$300 Please submit the form on this page or contact Metrolina Business Alliance at 704-560-5207 to learn more.