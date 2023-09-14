Beautiful and cozy home available for rent next week! Enjoy a full renovated place with fine and custom touches from quartz countertops, 2 spacious pantris, brand new appliances, and more. 2BD, 1BATH. Huge deck. Walking crawls space serving as storage.
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $1,350
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bring your horses! THIS ONE HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER! Such an incredible and unique property located just down the mountain from Blowing Rock &…
Come see this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood with an lighted above-ground pool and a fenced-in backy…
Custom built-one owner executive home on the golf course in NC Foothills! Your guests will be greeted by the stunning 2 story foyer! Home feat…
This is a beautiful and significant historical property. This is truly one of those times when words will not suffice and you will need to see…
This hidden gem back on market and will not last long. Investor Alert and Location Location Location! Home needs a complete rehab but great lo…